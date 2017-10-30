UPDATE 1-S.Korea Lotte's holding company begins trade as it faces headwinds

* S.Korea’s 5th-largest conglomerate lists new holding co

By Joyce Lee and Dahee Kim

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Lotte Corporation, Lotte Group’s newly-created holding company, opened at 64,000 won per share on Monday as they were listed on South Korea’s main bourse.

Its flagship retailer Lotte Shopping opened down 8.3 percent from its previous close before trading was suspended in late September, after it posted a 58 percent drop in third-quarter operating profit last week compared to a year ago, as its hypermarket losses widened in China.

Lotte Group, South Korea’s No.5 conglomerate, has created a holding company to simplify its complex ownership structure and enhance the control of Chairman Shin Dong-bin, who survived a power struggle with his elder brother.

Other affiliates fell in early trade, with Lotte Food down 0.3 percent, Lotte Confec down 15.5 percent, and Lotte Chilsung Beverage down 0.5 percent as of 0020 GMT.

The holding company was created by restructuring the conglomerate’s four listed retail or food units; Lotte Shopping, Lotte Confectionery, Lotte Chilsung Beverage and Lotte Food have been each split into two companies, with half of the resulting eight firms combined into one holding company.

The remaining four companies resumed trading on Monday, having been suspended since Sept. 28.

Lotte Corporation currently controls 42 of the group’s 91 units and plans to add other units like Lotte Chemical and Hotel Lotte in the longer term, a spokeswoman said.

The new holding company oversees mergers and acquisitions to explore new growth, and supports the group’s expansion in emerging markets, the spokeswoman added. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Dahee Kim; Writing by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)