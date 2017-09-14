FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lotte Shopping picks Goldman to manage sales of supermarkets in China
September 14, 2017 / 7:54 AM / in a month

Lotte Shopping picks Goldman to manage sales of supermarkets in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Lotte Shopping has picked Goldman Sachs to manage the potential sales of its supermarkets in China, an official at the parent group said on Thursday.

The official added that it had not been decided whether the retailer would sell all of its supermarkets in China or part of them.

Lotte Shopping previously said it was considering selling its supermarkets in China and other options should political tensions between Seoul and Beijing continue next year. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
