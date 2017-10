SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Shin Dong-joo, the elder son of Lotte Group’s founder, has decided to sell most of his stakes in Lotte Shopping and three other units of South Korea’s No.5 conglomerate, his company said without providing the value of the sale.

Shin is opposed to the merger of Lotte Shopping with the three other affiliates - Lotte Confectionery, Lotte Chilsung Beverage and Lotte Food, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)