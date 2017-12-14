REFILE-S.Korea prosecutors seek four-year jail term for Lotte group chief

(Refiles to correct the day of the week in paragraph 1)

SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - South Korea’s prosecutors are seeking a four-year jail term for Lotte Group chief Shin Dong-bin, the corporate group’s spokesman said by telephone on Thursday.

Prosecutors also demanded 25 years in jail for Choi Soon-sil, who was indicted last year on charges of forcing conglomerates such as Samsung Group and Lotte Corp to donate millions to foundations, Yonhap news said. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)