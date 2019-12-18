Louis Dreyfus names new finance chief in latest leadership change

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) appointed Patrick Treuer as its new chief financial officer (CFO), the latest in a series of management changes at the agricultural commodity merchant.

LDC said on Wednesday that Treuer would become CFO with immediate effect, reporting to chief operating officer Michael Gelchie. He retains his previous role of chief strategy officer.

Treuer replaces as CFO Federico Cerisoli, who is to remain with the company and work on a cost efficiency program launched in November, LDC added. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Gus Trompiz, editing by Louise Heavens)