UPDATE 1-Louis Dreyfus changes finance chief in latest leadership reshuffle

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodity merchant Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) named a new head of finance on Wednesday, the latest management change in the midst of a cost-cutting drive at the 168-year-old privately held firm.

LDC said in a statement that Patrick Treuer would become chief financial officer (CFO) with immediate effect, in addition to his previous role of chief strategy officer.

Treuer replaces Federico Cerisoli, who served as CFO for just over a year and is to remain with the company to work on a cost savings programme launched in November, LDC said.

Treuer will report to chief operating officer Michael Gelchie, who was promoted to the role last month after returning to the group earlier this year as head of coffee.

Louis Dreyfus Company confirmed last month an internal memo announcing cost cuts, including on travel and hiring.

LDC, known as Dreyfus, is the “D” of the ‘ABCD’ quartet of global traders that includes Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd and Cargill Inc.

Like its peers, it has faced pressure from global trade tensions and an African swine fever epidemic in Asia, hampering its attempts to emerge from a period of falling margins for grain merchants.

LDC, which is controlled by Russian-born Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, said in October that trade tensions and the spread of swine fever in China would continue to weigh on profit in the rest of 2019 after it reported a fall in first-half earnings.