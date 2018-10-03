Brazil antitrust watchdog approves Louis Dreyfus, Amaggi JV

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s antitrust regulator Cade has given the green light to a joint venture between French commodities trader Louis Dreyfus Company and Brazilian soy processor and exporter Amaggi, the country’s federal register showed on Wednesday.

According to Cade, the tie-up will create a digital platform to offer integrated solutions for road freight for shippers and transporters.

The approval comes after Brazil adopted fixed minimum freight prices, part of a deal between the government and truckers to end a strike in May over rising diesel prices that paralyzed the country. The fixed freight pricing raised costs by billions of reais, according to exporters’ associations.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Jose Roberto Gomes; editing by Jonathan Oatis)