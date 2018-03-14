Veteran Fages joins flow of Dreyfus leavers to rival Sierentz

(Adds LDC reaction, details)

SINGAPORE, March 14 (Reuters) - Jean-Christian Fages, a senior execution manager at Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), has left after nearly three decades at the commodities trading giant to join startup Sierentz Global Merchants.

He is the latest in a growing list of leavers from the trading group to join the new agricultural commodities trading firm officially launched this month by other members of the Louis-Dreyfus family.

Fages, who worked at LDC for 28 years and most recently held the post of senior expert - international trade execution, told Reuters on Wednesday he planned to begin in a similar position at Sierentz Global Merchants.

“I will be director of execution, that is what is my expertise,” he said on the sidelines of the Global Grain Asia conference in Singapore where he was acting as president of the international Grain and Feed Trade Association (GAFTA).

“We have everything to do, it is a startup.”

LDC declined to comment.

David Ohayon, who had been Head of Grains at LDC, was appointed CEO of Sierentz Global Merchants, whose primary focus will be on exporting grain from the Black Sea region.

He left LDC with a group of colleagues in August 2017 after differences of opinion with the company’s management.

Most of them joined Sierentz Global Merchants. LDC’s former head of Black Sea countries Cesar Soares became commercial director while operations in Ukraine and Russia are led by former LDC senior managers Lamprakis Lazos and Maxim Belyakov respectively.

“We are going to concentrate on Black Sea,” Fages said. “We will focus on whatever makes sense. Asia is one of the areas where there is lot of growth in grains demand.” (Reporting by Naveen Thukral in SINGAPORE, Gus Trompiz, Valerie Parent and Sybille de La Hamaide in PARIS; Editing by Richard Pullin and Mark Potter)