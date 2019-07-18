Dreyfus names Gelchie as head of coffee platform - sources

LONDON/PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) has appointed Michael Gelchie as head of its coffee platform, trade sources said on Thursday.

Gelchie will rejoin the company, where he previously worked for 20 years from 1990, on July 29 and will be based in Wilton, Connecticut, the sources said.

He will replace as coffee head Markus Reis, who will be taking up another position with LDC, the sources said.

A company spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.