PARIS, Dec 22 (Reuters) -

* Commodity trader Louis Dreyfus Company says agrees to sell global metals business to NCCL Natural Resources Investment Fund

* Louis Dreyfus says NCCL is managed by New China Capital Legend as general partner, with two limited partners AXAM Asset Management and China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

* Financial terms were not disclosed.

* The deal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2018. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by John Irish)