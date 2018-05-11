Louis Dreyfus says final price for sale of metals business was $466 mln

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) -

* Commodity trading group Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) says final purchase price of sale of its global metals business (LDC Metals) to NCCL Natural Resources Investment Fund was $466 million.

* LDC did not disclose an expected sale price when it announced the initial sale agreement in December.

* NCCL Natural Resources Investment Fund is managed by New China Capital Legend as general partner, with two limited partners - AXAM Asset Management and China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

* The sale of the metals business is part of LDC’s strategy to focus on core agricultural commodity activities. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)