FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 11, 2018 / 11:45 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Louis Dreyfus says final price for sale of metals business was $466 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) -

* Commodity trading group Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) says final purchase price of sale of its global metals business (LDC Metals) to NCCL Natural Resources Investment Fund was $466 million.

* LDC did not disclose an expected sale price when it announced the initial sale agreement in December.

* NCCL Natural Resources Investment Fund is managed by New China Capital Legend as general partner, with two limited partners - AXAM Asset Management and China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

* The sale of the metals business is part of LDC’s strategy to focus on core agricultural commodity activities. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.