Commodity trader Louis Dreyfus posts lower 2019 profits

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodity giant Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) reported a drop in 2019 profits on Monday, and added it was too early to quantify the impact of the coronavirus crisis on its performance in 2020.

Louis Dreyfus said group net income for 2019 had fallen to $230 million from $364 million a year earlier, with sales slipping to $33.6 billion from $36 billion last year.

The group, known as Dreyfus, is the “D” of the ‘ABCD’ quartet of global traders that includes Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd and Cargill Inc.