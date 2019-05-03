Louis Dreyfus says could consider selling stake to regional player

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company could consider the possibility of opening its capital to regional players to support its development, the company said on Friday, citing the group’s Chief Executive Ian McIntosh.

“All options remain open, including the possibility of opening LDC’s capital to regional players who could help drive our development,” LDC spokeswoman Karen Saddler said in an email statement.

She added that there were no specific plans, but all possibilities were open.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that the agricultural commodities house was in talks with investors about selling equity stakes in the company, potentially opening up the family-controlled business to outside capital for the first time in its 168-year history. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Writing by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)