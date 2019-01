(Refiles to remove repeated word in headline)

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Margarita Louis-Dreyfus said on Monday she had completed a purchase of shares from minority family shareholders in commodity trader Louis Dreyfus Company.

The buyout was completed on Jan. 25 and increased the stake of Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’ Akira trust to 96.2 percent of Louis Dreyfus Company Holdings B.V., she said in a statement. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)