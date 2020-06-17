Commodities giant Louis Dreyfus launches corporate venture capital programme

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodity giant Louis Dreyfus launched a corporate venture capital programme on Wednesday, which it said formed part of its broader strategic growth plan.

“Over the coming months, we will invest in early-stage companies with the potential to transform the food and agriculture industries,” said Louis Dreyfus chief executive Ian McIntosh in a statement.

Dreyfus is the “D” part of the so-called ‘ABCD’ quartet of global commodity traders that includes Archer Daniels Midland Co , Bunge Ltd and Cargill Inc.