Westlaw News
December 20, 2019 / 2:12 PM / a few seconds ago

Servicemembers lose 5th Circuit battle against Louisiana foreclosure law

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A law that offers U.S. servicemembers some protection against default foreclosure judgments does not apply if the lender is enforcing a “confession of judgment” clause in the mortgage agreement, a federal appeals court held Thursday.

Calling it “a case of first impression in this and other circuits,” the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed rulings by a federal judge in Shreveport, Louisiana, for Bank of America, Barksdale Federal Credit Union, Ocwen Loan Servicing, PennyMac Loan Services, PHH Mortgage and Trustmark National Bank in a potential class action accusing them of violating the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/391odi3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below