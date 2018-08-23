FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 10:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

5th Circuit says civic group's bird image infringes on trademark

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The Louisiana civic group Coalition for Better Government cannot use a logo featuring a stylized bird image identical to one used by another nonprofit in the state, the Alliance for Good Government, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Coalition for Better Government’s argument that the two logos are distinguishable because Coalition’s logo has a drawing of a hawk and Alliance considers its bird an eagle.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LmNvtV

