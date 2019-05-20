UPDATE 1-Low & Bonar top boss to leave as trade war dents sales

(Adds details on CEO, China, shares)

May 20 (Reuters) - Polymer products maker Low & Bonar said Chief Executive Officer Philip de Klerk would leave in July, as it warned the U.S.-China trade war had created significant uncertainty and hurt sales, prompting it to lower its expectations of full year.

“The board has decided that a change of leadership is required to accelerate delivery of the transformation programme initiated in late 2018,” the supplier of products for construction and automobiles sectors said in a statement on Monday.

Low & Bonar’s shares, which slumped 73.5% in 2018, were seen falling 10%-30% on Monday.

The company, which sources polymers and manufactures them into yarns, fibres and coated fabrics used in roofing, building and also automobiles, has been working to simplify its portfolio and structure while working to improve operational performance.

“Progress is being made, but it is taking longer than anticipated to resolve some of the legacy issues during a challenging period,” it said.

Low & Bonar said a search for a new top boss would not be initiated immediately and the situation will be reviewed later in the year, adding that Non-Executive Chairman Daniel Dayan, will become executive Chairman on July 2.

Low & Bonar also flagged ongoing softness in the European automotive market and said that first-half performance would be materially behind that of the prior half year and lowered its expectations of full-year performance.

Low & Bonar, which has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1947 and is valued at 100.6 million pounds, said the trade wars had hurt customers of its unit that makes synthetic non woven fabrics, with year to date Asia Pacific sales behind a year earlier.

Low & Bonar, founded as a small textile company in 1903, also said its balance sheet was a focus with net debt at mid-year expected to be below 110 million pounds ($140.02 million), adding it expected to meet banking covenants at both the mid and full year. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)