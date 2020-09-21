Lowenstein taps Skadden partner to head international finance practice

Lowenstein Sandler has brought on Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partner Rossie Turman III to head its international finance practice, the New Jersey-based firm said Monday.

Turman, who was at Skadden for 21 years, started in Lowenstein’s New York office on Thursday as a partner. In addition to chairing the international finance practice, he’ll be part of its debt finance and tech groups, the firm said.

