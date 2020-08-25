Lower court ‘jumped the gun’ with ruling for Chubb sub in lawsuit by lender – 7th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Monday revived small-business lender Apex Mortgage Corp’s lawsuit against a Chubb subsidiary for reimbursement of $14 million Apex paid the families of two firefighters who died at an abandoned laundromat Apex had financed.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a district-court ruling for Federal Insurance Co, represented by O’Melveny & Myers, which argued that the policy excluded coverage for the December 2010 blaze because Apex had taken control of the Chicago property after borrowers defaulted in 2008.

