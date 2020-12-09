Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Consumer Goods and Retail

Lowe's announces new $15 billion buyback plan

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc said its board had authorized a new $15 billion share repurchase program, as the home improvement chain benefited from strong sales of tools and building materials due to people upgrading their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The buyback program has no expiration date and adds to the previous program’s balance, which was $4.7 billion as of Dec. 8, the company said on Wednesday.

Lowe’s also reaffirmed its fourth-quarter forecast. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up