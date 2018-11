Nov 5 (Reuters) - Home improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos Inc said on Monday it would close 20 underperforming stores in the United States and 31 in Canada as part of a restructuring program.

The company, which bought Canada’s Rona in 2016, said it would close the stores by the end of fiscal 2018. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)