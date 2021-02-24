Lowe's beats estimates for quarterly same-store sales

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc beat estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, benefiting from sustained demand from people sprucing up their homes as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

Same-store sales rose 28.1% in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29, beating analysts’ estimates of a 21.2% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. In comparison, larger rival Home Depot Inc reported a 24.5% gain on Tuesday. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)