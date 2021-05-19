Lowe's beats quarterly same-store sales estimates

May 19 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc beat quarterly same-store sales estimates on Wednesday, as a fresh round of government stimulus helped keep demand for home improvement products resilient even as more traditional avenues for consumer spending opened up.

Same-store sales rose 25.9% in the first quarter ended April 30, beating analysts’ estimates of a 19.2% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. In comparison, larger rival Home Depot Inc reported a 31% jump on Tuesday. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)