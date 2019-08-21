Company News
August 21, 2019 / 10:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lowe's beats quarterly same-store sales estimates

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc beat same-store sales estimates on Wednesday, as the home improvement chain stocked more equipment geared towards pulling high-spending customers.

The company’s same-store sale rose 2.3% in the second quarter ended Aug. 2, above expectations of a 1.8% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales rose marginally to $20.99 billion from $20.89 billion, largely in-line with analysts’ estimates. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
