Lowe's beats quarterly same-store sales estimates

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc beat same-store sales estimates on Wednesday, as the home improvement chain stocked more equipment geared towards pulling high-spending customers.

The company’s same-store sale rose 2.3% in the second quarter ended Aug. 2, above expectations of a 1.8% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales rose marginally to $20.99 billion from $20.89 billion, largely in-line with analysts’ estimates. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)