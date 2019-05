May 22 (Reuters) - Home improvement chain Lowe’s Cos Inc cut its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, as higher costs dented margins in the first quarter.

Lowe’s now expects 2019 earnings of $5.54 to $5.74 per share, down from a prior forecast of $6 to $6.10.

The company’s same-store sale rose 3.5% in the first quarter ended May 3, above expectations of a 3.15% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.