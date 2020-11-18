Lowe's forecasts holiday quarter same-store sales above estimates

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc forecast holiday quarter same-store sales above estimates on Wednesday, on steady demand from people upgrading their homes as the COVID-19 pandemic forces them to spend more time indoors.

Lowe’s said it expects fourth quarter same-stores sales to rise about 15% to 20%, compared with analysts’ estimates of a 9.6% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)