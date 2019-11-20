Company News
November 20, 2019 / 11:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lowe's misses quarterly same-store sales estimates

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc missed quarterly same-store sales estimates on Wednesday, as the home improvement chain faced intense competition from Home Depot Inc.

The company’s same-store sales rose 2.2% in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, below expectations of a 3.1% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, the company raised its 2019 adjusted earnings forecast to $5.63 to $5.70 per share, from prior expectations of$5.45 to $5.65 per share. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

