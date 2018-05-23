FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 10:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lowe's same-store sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. home improvement retailer Lowe’s Companies Inc missed analysts’ forecasts for quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday as an uncharacteristically long winter hit demand.

Sales at Lowe’s stores open at least a year rose 0.6 percent in the first quarter ended May 4, while analysts on average had expected a 3.06 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On Tuesday, the company said current J.C. Penney CEO Marvin Ellison would be taking over at Lowe’s, replacing longtime Chief Executive Officer Robert Niblock. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
