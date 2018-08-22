FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 10:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lowe's same-store sales misses estimates, shares drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc missed estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday as the home improvement retailer bore the brunt of a slowdown in the U.S. housing market, sending its shares down 4 percent.

Sales at stores open at least a year rose 5.2 percent, below the average analyst estimate of a 5.34 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $1.52 billion, or $1.86 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 3 from $1.42 billion, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Under new Chief Executive Marvin Ellison, net sales of the company rose 7 percent to $20.89 billion from $19.50 billion in the quarter. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

