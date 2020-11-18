Online investments, staff pay weigh on Lowe's holiday-quarter profit view

(Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc forecast holiday-quarter earnings largely below analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, as the company invests heavily in boosting its online business and doling out employee bonuses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: A Lowe's retail store is shown in Carlsbad, California, U.S., May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The home improvement chain’s shares, which have gained over 33% this year on swelling sales of tools, paint and building materials from people upgrading their homes, fell 6.2%.

To support that rush, Lowe’s has been spending on upgrading supply chains to get in-demand products on shelves faster, and build its online shopping features, which have lagged behind its larger rival Home Depot Inc.

Lowe’s spending on staff compensation for those working through the health crisis has also risen significantly. It has already paid more than $800 million in COVID-19 related benefits.

In comparison, rival Home Depot has spent $1.7 billion on staff, and on Tuesday said it would boost employees’ wages by about $1 billion annually.

Lowe’s expects earnings of $1.10 to $1.20 per share in the fourth quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $1.17 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It sees a 15% to 20% rise in holiday-quarter same-stores sales, above analysts’ estimates of a 9.6% increase.

However, the forecast indicates a slower growth compared to the 30.1% Lowe’s posted in the third quarter, which handily beat estimates of an 18% increase.

Analysts at D.A. Davidson raised concerns that Lowe’s estimates could indicate it was set for a bigger slowdown in the fourth quarter compared to Home Depot, which said sales trends were accelerating early in the period.

Lowe’s also said it expects repurchase of about $3 billion of stock in the quarter.

Third-quarter net earnings fell 34% to $692 million, due to a one-time $1.1 billion pre-tax loss. Excluding items, the company earned $1.98 per share, marginally missing estimates of $1.99 per share.