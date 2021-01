Jan 28 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc said on Thursday it would pay employees about $80 million in additional discretionary bonuses and also plans to hire more than 50,000 workers across its U.S. stores in the spring.

The latest bonus will bring total COVID-19 financial commitment to employees and communities to nearly $1.3 billion, the home improvement chain said. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)