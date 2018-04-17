LPG, fuel oil tankers collide off Singapore coast

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Two oil products tankers had collided off Singapore coast but the impact of the accident was not immediately clear, industry sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The tankers were identified as Crystal Sunrise, chartered by Japanese liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) firm Gyxis, and Astro Saturn chartered by European trading house Trafigura.

“We can confirm that the Astro Saturn is on TC (time charter) to Trafigura and is carrying fuel oil,” said it’s spokeswoman without elaborating further.

According to data from Thomson Reuters Eikon, Crystal Sunrise is a Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) with a deadweight tonne (DWT) of 54,070 tonnes carrying Middle Eastern origin LPG.

Astro Saturn on the other hand is an Aframax with a DWT of 105,167 tonnes and is anchored at Tanjung Pelepas in Johor, Malaysia, but close to Singapore.

Three sources familiar with the Crystal Sunrise had also confirmed that it was carrying LPG belonging to Gyxis. According to the sources, the collision could be minor and no oil spills were expected but this could not be confirmed with the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore who declined to comment on the incident when contacted.