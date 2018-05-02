REFILE-LPL Financial resolves U.S. states' probe for $26 million

(Corrects day of week in 2nd paragraph)

BOSTON, May 2 (Reuters) - LPL Financial Holdings has reached a $26 million settlement with state securities regulators resolving claims that the U.S. broker-dealer was negligent in supervising employees and preventing the sale of unregistered securities to customers.

The settlement was announced on Wednesday by state securities regulators in Massachusetts and Alabama, who said the deal will also ensure that LPL buys back securities that were illegally sold to investors. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)