Poland's LPP keeps single-digit 2019 sales growth target - deputy head

WARSAW, April 11 (Reuters) - Poland’s LPP is maintaining its target of single-digit sales growth in 2019 despite stronger revenues in the first quarter, the fashion retailer’s deputy head said on Thursday.

“Like-for-like sales in the first quarter were higher, over 11 percent, but that is because we had better weather than the previous year,” Przemyslaw Lutkiewicz said.

"But looking now at the high base for April, and with May still ahead of us, we see that there will definitely not be such dynamic growth. As a result of this we are maintaining the single-digit target."