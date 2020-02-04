Poland's LPP sees risks of delivery delays from China due to coronavirus

WARSAW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Polish fashion retailer LPP sees risks to its products made in China being delivered on time due to the coronavirus outbreak and is talks with factories in Turkey and Vietnam to move production there if needed, LPP deputy head said.

One third of LPP’ products is made in China due to lower manufacturing costs.

“We are talking to factories in Turkey, Bangladesh or Vietnam on whether there are free production capacities there, and this is our plan B if delays from China persist,” LPP Deputy Head Przemyslaw Lutkiewicz said on Tuesday.