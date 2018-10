Oct 31 (Reuters) - Printing services firm Quad/Graphics Inc said on Wednesday it would buy peer LSC Communications in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.4 billion.

LSC shareholders will receive 0.625 shares of Quad Class A common stock for each LSC share they own. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)