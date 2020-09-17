SIX would welcome Italian partner in race for Borsa: CEO to paper

FILE PHOTO: A woman passes the Italian Stock Exchange in Milan, Italy, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN (Reuters) - Swiss bourse operator SIX would welcome an Italian partner as it competes to secure the Milan stock exchange, and would offer guarantees on governance as well as representation on SIX’s board, its chief executive was quoted as saying.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera daily on Thursday, SIX CEO Jos Dijsselhof said the Swiss group was ready to design a governance structure that took into account the interests of Italy's government and the entire country in the running of the Milan bourse and its bond trading platform MTS - which have been put for sale by the London Stock Exchange LSE.L.

“We’re extremely open to discussing a significant involvement of Italian players in Borsa Italiana and/or MTS to strengthen our commitment towards the country ...and inviting Italian representatives to sit on our board of directors and executive board,” Dijsselhof said.