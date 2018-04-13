FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
April 13, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

London Stock Exchange Group appoints Goldman's Schwimmer as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc said it appointed Goldman Sachs’ David Schwimmer as chief executive officer effective Aug. 1.

Schwimmer has been with Goldman for 20 years and most recently served as global head of market structure and global head of metals and mining in investment banking.

Former LSE CEO Xavier Rolet stepped down last year just under a decade after he took charge and transformed the company with a string of deals.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.