London Stock Exchange appoints Manz as CFO

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange on Thursday said it had appointed Anna Manz as chief financial officer from November, when the exchange hopes it will have obtained approval for its $27 billion takeover of data and analytics company Refinitiv.

Manz, currently CFO and executive director of Johnson Matthey, succeeds David Warren, who said last year he would retire from the group.

The LSE will know in October if the European Commission will approve its Refinitiv deal, and whether it will need to sell parts of the business to get the green light. Refinitiv is 45%-owned by Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News.

Manz will report to LSE Group CEO David Schwimmer and also be a member of the board.

“I look forward to working with David and the entire team to deliver further value, including the benefits of the proposed transaction with Refinitiv,” Manz said.

Warren will step down as CFO when Manz starts but remain with the group until his retirement date of June 24, 2021, to ensure a seamless transition, the exchange said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Nikhil Rathi, head of the exchange’s UK arm, was appointed CEO of Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority, triggering further changes in the LSE’s top ranks.