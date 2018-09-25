FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 9:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

London Stock Exchange appoints Marshall Bailey chairman of clearing unit

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Tuesday that Marshall Bailey had been appointed chairman of its clearing house LCH.

Bailey, who has spent almost thirty years in the financial services sector, with capital markets, regulatory and risk experience, takes over from Lex Hoogduin, chairman of LCH since March 2015.

Bailey’s appointment comes at a time when euro clearing has become a Brexit battleground, with some EU policymakers wanting it moved from LSE’s stronghold London, to the single currency area after Britain leaves the bloc next March. LCH clears about 90 percent of euro denominated contracts globally.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
