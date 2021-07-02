London Stock Exchange says in 'good' talks with Reuters over news agreement

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was having a “good ongoing discussion” with Reuters News over their agreement to distribute news content.

The talks follow a dispute over whether Reuters News could put up a paywall on its website.

“We have a good ongoing relationship and good ongoing discussion with Reuters” LSEG Chief Executive David Schwimmer told an online investor event.

Andrea Remyn Stone, group head of data & analytics at LSEG, said news is “essential” to its business proposition and it views the relationship with Reuters as “core”.

She added that LSEG uses Reuters in every product it has. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)