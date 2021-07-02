London Stock Exchange in 'strong financial position', CEO Schwimmer says

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group is in a strong financial position with integration of the $27 billion Refinitiv data and analytics company it bought in January on track, Chief Executive David Schwimmer said on Friday.
“We’re in a strong financial position,” Schwimmer told an online investor event.
“We remain confident of achieving financial targets we set out when we announced the transaction,” he said.
Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman
