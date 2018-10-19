LSE sees progress on derivatives contract certainty ahead of Brexit

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - There is a new urgency among Europe’s regulators and central bankers on the need to have legal certainty for cross-border derivatives markets ahead of Brexit, a top London Stock Exchange official said on Friday.

“I think that we are encouraged by recent meetings with regulators and central banks,” LSE Chief Financial Officer David Warren said on an earnings conference call. “We think there is a new urgency about getting solutions and legal certainty in the very near future and it’s very clear our customers want continuity of service.”