FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top LSE investor Aviva to vote against TCI at shareholder meet
Sections
Featured
NYC mother seeks millions from city after child's lead poisoning
Reuters Investigates: Lead Poisoning
NYC mother seeks millions from city after child's lead poisoning
Chronic shortages give rise to 'medical flea markets'
Venezuela
Chronic shortages give rise to 'medical flea markets'
Aide tries to refocus tax debate after Trump remark
Politics
Aide tries to refocus tax debate after Trump remark
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 8, 2017 / 2:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Top LSE investor Aviva to vote against TCI at shareholder meet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A top investor in the London Stock Exchange said on Friday that it would vote against a resolution put forward by hedge fund TCI to oust Chairman Donald Brydon at a forthcoming shareholder meeting.

Trevor Green, head of UK equities at Aviva Investors, said he would back Brydon at the meeting on Dec. 19, having had a “long-running and constructive relationship” with him during his tenure at the LSE and, before that, software company Sage.

“The role of chief executive at the LSE is a prestigious position, and I feel confident that the nominations committee will appoint a suitably impressive individual to carry on the work that Xavier Rolet did at the company to get it where it is today,” he said in a statement.

Aviva Investors is the 16th-biggest investor in the LSE, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Maiya Keidan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.