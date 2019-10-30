Italy's Treasury needs more information on bond platform from LSE

ROME, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s Treasury needs more information from London Stock Exchange about the future of MTS, an electronic fixed income trading market majority owned by the LSE, top official Alessandro Rivera told Reuters on Wednesday.

Rivera said MTS, originally launched by the Italian Treasury and the Bank of Italy as a platform for trading Italian government bonds, was strategic for the country. He said the Treasury was monitoring developments in takeover negotiations between LSE Group and data provider Refinitiv.

“We’re following developments in the issue around LSE and Refinitiv. The information situation is fluid and by definition incomplete,” he told Reuters when asked whether the Treasury had received reassurances from London.

LSE Group owns Italian stock exchange Borsa Italiana, which in turn controls the MTS platform on which Italian government bonds are traded. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Francesca Landini)