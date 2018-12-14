REFILE-LSE raises stake in clearing house LCH to 82.6 pct

(Removes extraneous character from headline)

Dec 14 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday its stake in its clearing house LCH had risen to 82.6 percent, as it closed the acquisition of an additional 14.6 percent from some minority shareholders for 424.5 million euros ($479.4 million).

The company said in October that it agreed with some minority shareholders of LCH to buy up to a further 15.1 percent stake in the clearing house for up to a maximum of 438 million euros. ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)