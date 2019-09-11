Hot Stocks
September 11, 2019 / 8:43 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing proposes merger with LSE

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited said on Wednesday it has made a proposal to the board of London Stock Exchange Group Plc to combine the two companies which values the LSE at about 29.6 billion pounds ($36.6 billion).

LSE in August agreed to buy financial information provider Refinitiv in a $27 billion deal aimed at offering trading across regions and currencies and establishing the British company as a rival to Bloomberg.

$1 = 0.8095 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below