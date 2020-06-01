Financials
June 1, 2020 / 11:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

London Stock Exchange finds broad backing for shorter trading day

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - There is broad backing in markets for cutting trading hours in a coordinated way across European exchanges, the London Stock Exchange said on Monday.

The LSE published freedback from its public consultation on making trading hours more family-friendly to help diversify trading desks and improve mental wellbeing.

“There was also widespread consensus from respondents that any change to trading hours would ideally require a broadly aligned approach across European exchanges and other trading venues,” the LSE said in a statement.

Reporting by Huw Jones

