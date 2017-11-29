FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TCI says to respond to LSE board tomorrow over meeting plans
Sections
Featured
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Autos
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Senior Saudi prince freed in $1 billion settlement
World
Senior Saudi prince freed in $1 billion settlement
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
Breakingviews
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2017 / 3:50 PM / in an hour

TCI says to respond to LSE board tomorrow over meeting plans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Hedge fund TCI has written to the board of the London Stock Exchange to say it intends to respond more fully on Thursday, after the exchange asked the fund to withdraw a call for an extraordinary general meeting.

In a letter to the board of the LSE seen by Reuters, TCI founder Chris Hohn said: “Thank you for your letter of today. We intend to respond to your letter tomorrow.”

The request to TCI was announced to the market earlier on Wednesday as the LSE said Chief Executive Xavier Rolet was to step down immediately. This follows the two firms’ public tussle over the planned departure of Rolet by the end of 2018.

TCI had accused LSE Chairman Donald Brydon of pushing Rolet out and called the shareholder meeting to try to reverse the decision and oust Brydon.

The LSE board said earlier on Wednesday that it had asked TCI to say by 1300 GMT if it would withdraw its meeting request to “avoid further disruption and potential damage to the company”. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.